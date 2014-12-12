Dec 12 Avocet Mining Plc said the labour strike at its Inata gold mine in Burkina Faso had ended and that it could take several weeks to assess its options to restart work at the site.

The miner, hurt by low gold prices, had on Monday said that a labour strike commenced on Dec. 4, following talks with workforce representatives over labour cost cuts to keep the mine operational.

Avocet, which owns 90 percent of the mine, said on Friday it was checking for any damage to plant and machinery. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)