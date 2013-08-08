* New plan for Inata mine to cut production costs to $906/ounce

* FD says new plan will help secure refinancing

* Q2 pretax loss $21 million vs $2.5 million profit year ago

* Shares rise more than 30 pct

By Sarah Young

LONDON, Aug 8 Africa-focused Avocet Mining Plc said a new plan for its Inata mine in Burkina Faso would cut costs, better positioning it to deal with plunging gold prices and raising hopes it will be able to refinance a loan.

Avocet shares, down 91 percent over the last 12 months on the falling gold price and the company's warning that reserves at Inata were smaller than previously thought, soared more than 30 percent in early trading.

Precious metal miners are under pressure to cut costs after a 20 percent slump in gold this year to a near three-year low of about $1,180 an ounce in June.

Avocet, under particular scrutiny as it needs to refinance a $15 million loan by the end of the year, said it was in discussions with banks regarding a refinancing by the end of the year.

"The ... plan today will certainly assist that (refinancing process) because it is a strong cash-generative plan," Finance Director Mike Norris said in an interview.

The company also said the new mining plan, which is fully financed and which hinges on a different processing method known as a carbon blinding circuit, would lead to higher output and would cut the total cash cost of production to $906 per ounce.

"We believe the new (plan) ... is vastly superior to its predecessor and it should increase confidence over the company's ability to successfully refinance its debt positions at the end of the year," Westhouse Securities analyst Rob Broke said.

Avocet, which also has projects in Guinea, said it had slumped to a pretax loss of $21 million in the three months to June 30 from a profit of $2.5 million a year earlier.

Its bottom line was hit by a 9 percent lower realised price of gold and after its total cash costs of production came in at $1,238 per ounce, 23 percent higher than the same period last year.

Spot gold traded up 0.5 percent at $1,287.47 an ounce early on Thursday.

Avocet, which maintained its target of producing 135,000 ounces of gold in 2013, said the new mine plan would also enable it to produce over a third more gold from Inata.

After taking account of the lower gold price, Avocet said it would take an impairment charge of $73.3 million, which it said would be partially compensated by a $60.8 million reduction in its hedge liability.

Its shares were up 18 percent at 11p by 0904 GMT