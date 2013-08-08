LONDON Aug 8 Africa-focused Avocet Mining said a new plan for its Inata mine in Bukina Faso would cut costs as it posted a $21 million pre-tax loss in the second quarter after the price of gold plunged.

Avocet said on Thursday that it swung to a loss in the three months to June 30, after its realised price of gold retreated to $1,304 per ounce and as its total cash costs of production came in at $1,238 per ounce.

Under a new mining plan, it said the total cash cost of production would fall to $906 per ounce.

"The new life of mine plan at Inata is an important step forward for Avocet, as it positions us to produce over a third more ounces than the previous plan, at lower costs," chief executive David Cather said in a statement.