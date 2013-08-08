LONDON Aug 8 Africa-focused Avocet Mining
said a new plan for its Inata mine in Bukina Faso would
cut costs as it posted a $21 million pre-tax loss in the second
quarter after the price of gold plunged.
Avocet said on Thursday that it swung to a loss in the three
months to June 30, after its realised price of gold retreated to
$1,304 per ounce and as its total cash costs of production came
in at $1,238 per ounce.
Under a new mining plan, it said the total cash cost of
production would fall to $906 per ounce.
"The new life of mine plan at Inata is an important step
forward for Avocet, as it positions us to produce over a third
more ounces than the previous plan, at lower costs," chief
executive David Cather said in a statement.