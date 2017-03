LONDON, March 25 Avocet Mining PLC : * Financing discussions & hedge restructure complete * Has completed discussions regarding financing with macquarie bank * 29,020 hedged gold ounces bought back for a consideration of US$20 million,

representing 17% of the previous total * Accelerated delivery of remaining hedge, reducing hedge position to

approximately 100,000 ounces by end 2013 * New loan facility from elliott of up to US$15 million to fund completion of

the tri-k feasibility study