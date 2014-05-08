May 8 Avocet Mining Plc

* Total gold production for quarter was 23,148 ounces at a cash cost of us$1,178 per ounce

* Q1 mining activity and waste stripping costs significantly reduced

* Full year gold production guidance for 2014 of between 105,000 and 115,000 ounces at a cash cost of between us$1,000 and us$1,100 per ounce

