Investec expects higher full-year revenue, operating profit
March 14 Investec Plc expects higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth and investment units.
May 8 Avocet Mining Plc
* Total gold production for quarter was 23,148 ounces at a cash cost of us$1,178 per ounce
* Q1 mining activity and waste stripping costs significantly reduced
* Full year gold production guidance for 2014 of between 105,000 and 115,000 ounces at a cash cost of between us$1,000 and us$1,100 per ounce
* Business review continues, with discussions ongoing with a number of parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 Investec Plc expects higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth and investment units.
* Chief executive mike wells says doesn't see need for m&g, eastspring to acquire other asset managers
LONDON, March 14 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta on Tuesday reported a 79 percent jump in full-year earnings and raised its dividend four-fold, saying it expected commodity prices to rise further this year.