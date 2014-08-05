Aug 5 Avocet Mining Plc

* Q2 gold production of 21,650 ounces, 6% below q1 due to processing of lower grade oxide ore ahead of carbon blinding circuit commissioning;

* H1 production of 44,798 ounces lower than 61,726 ounces in h1 2013 for similar reason

* H1 loss before tax reflects low production and a us$25.8m impairment of inata assets

* Negotiations continue with ecobank and other parties to satisfy this funding requirement and a number of measures have been agreed to ease short term liquidity

* Lower q2 production means that full year guidance is now approximately 105,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: