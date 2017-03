Nov 6 Avocet Mining Plc :

* Total gold production for quarter was 21,736 ounces at a cash cost of us$1,183 per ounce

* Q3 production affected by lower than planned mill feed grades, reflecting a proportion of low grade oxide ore processed in early september

* Full year gold production guidance for 2014 reduced to approximately 95,000 ounces at a cash cost of approximately us$1,200 per ounce

* Inata unaffected by recent unrest in burkina faso