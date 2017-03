Dec 8 Avocet Mining Plc

* Has halted operations at its Inata mine in Burkina Faso due to an illegal strike

* Company is currently continuing discussions with a committee representing Inata mine's workforce

* Strike follows talks with workforce representatives regarding labour cost reductions that are essential for Inata to continue operations, especially at times of lower gold prices