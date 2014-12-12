UPDATE 1-Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
Dec 12 Avocet Mining Plc :
* End of strike at Inata
* Strike at its Inata mine has ended peacefully
* Striking workers, who since Dec. 4 had occupied mine and prevented management access to mine or plant, have dispersed to their homes
* Strike followed discussions with workforce representatives regarding cost reductions that are essential for Inata to continue operations, especially at times of lower gold prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)