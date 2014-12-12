Dec 12 Avocet Mining Plc :

* End of strike at Inata

* Strike at its Inata mine has ended peacefully

* Striking workers, who since Dec. 4 had occupied mine and prevented management access to mine or plant, have dispersed to their homes

* Strike followed discussions with workforce representatives regarding cost reductions that are essential for Inata to continue operations, especially at times of lower gold prices