BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
LONDON Feb 14 Avocet Mining PLC : * At inata test work completed to date has indicated that orebody more complex
than previously been believed * New mineral reserve likely to be between 0.9 and 1.2 million ounces compared
to the previous reserve of 1.85 million ounces * Inata mineral reserve reduction is likely to result in a significant non-cash
impairment * Production in 2013 is now expected to be similar to that achieved in 2012 of
approximately 135,000 ounces * Cash costs in 2013, including royalty payments, are now expected to be in the
range of US$1,050-1,100 per ounce * Engaged in discussions with macquarie bank limited ("mbl") with regard to the
hedge arrangements at inata * Exploring all options to fund the proposed hedge book reduction including
raising equity.
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, March 7 Ireland's finance ministry is looking at potentially including a retail offer in a planned initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) that could be launched by May, it said on Tuesday.