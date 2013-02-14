LONDON Feb 14 Avocet Mining PLC : * At inata test work completed to date has indicated that orebody more complex

than previously been believed * New mineral reserve likely to be between 0.9 and 1.2 million ounces compared

to the previous reserve of 1.85 million ounces * Inata mineral reserve reduction is likely to result in a significant non-cash

impairment * Production in 2013 is now expected to be similar to that achieved in 2012 of

approximately 135,000 ounces * Cash costs in 2013, including royalty payments, are now expected to be in the

range of US$1,050-1,100 per ounce * Engaged in discussions with macquarie bank limited ("mbl") with regard to the

hedge arrangements at inata * Exploring all options to fund the proposed hedge book reduction including

raising equity.