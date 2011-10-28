* Sees Q4 production of at least 40,000 ounces

* Q3 cont ops core profit $15 mln vs $16.6 mln in Q2

* Q3 output from Inata 33,256 ounces vs 39,423 ounces in Q2

Oct 28 West Africa-focused Avocet Mining suffered a fall in gold output at its flagship Inata mine in Burkina Faso, weighed down mainly by lower grades and an equipment failure, but said the mine was producing at planned levels again.

Avocet expects the Inata mine to produce 40,000 ounces of gold for the current quarter and 160,000-165,000 ounces for the full year.

The company said core profit (EBITDA) from continuing operations fell to $15 million from $16.6 million in the previous three months after a decline in production.

Third-quarter gold production at Inata fell to 33,256 ounces from 39,423 ounces in the previous quarter.

Avocet's shares, which have risen by about 42 percent over the past year, closed at 248.5 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at 490 million pounds ($786.9 million). ($1 = 0.623 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)