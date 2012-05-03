* Q1 production falls 20 pct to 38,296 ounces
* Q1 pretax profit rises 66 pct to $20.8 mln
* Keeps production forecast of 160,000 ounces for 2012
May 3 Gold miner Avocet Mining said its
quarterly pretax profit rose on higher gold prices, but lower
production resulted in high cash cost per ounce produced.
Avocet, which entered the FTSE 250 Index in March,
maintained its production forecast of 160,000 ounces for the
year at a cash cost of $800-$850 per ounce.
The West Africa-focused company said first-quarter
production fell 20 percent to 38,296 ounces, largely in line
with its expectations of 40,000 ounces.
"The plant recovered 40,252 ounces, but approximately 2,000
additional ounces remained in the gold circuit at the quarter
end and were poured in the second quarter 2012," the company
said in a statement.
Profit before tax and exceptionals from continuing
operations rose to $20.8 million from $12.6 million a year ago.
Average realized gold price rose to $1,543/oz from
$1,172/oz.
Avocet said it expected to commission its flagship Inata
Gold Mine in Burkina Faso later this year and start production
in late 2013.
Avocet shares, which have lost 16 percent of their value
since the start of the year, closed at 169.5 pence on Wednesday
on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)