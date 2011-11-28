* Former Indonesia partner files $1.95 bln lawsuit

* Analysts dismiss case as "opportunistic" and "unrealistic"

* Shares down over 3 percent

* Avocet says will "defend itself vigorously" (Adds details, shares, background)

LONDON, Nov 28 Avocet Mining said on Monday it had been served with a $1.95 billion lawsuit in the Indonesian courts by former partner PT Lebong Tandai over the sale of South East Asian assets.

PT Lebong Tandai, Avocet's one-time partner in Indonesia, has accused the miner of agreeing to sell it the assets, but then violating that deal by selling them to Indonesian mining fund J&Partners instead. PT Lebong is claiming damages of $1.95 billion, including $1 billion for reputation damage alone.

Avocet denied it agreed to sell the assets to PT Lebong.

"Avocet is confident that all actions it has taken in respect of the sale of its South East Asian assets were in accordance with prevailing rules and regulations and there are no grounds for this legal action," Avocet said.

"The company believes the lawsuit to be baseless and will defend itself vigorously."

Avocet said last year it had agreed to sell assets in Malaysia and Indonesia to J&Partners for $200 million.

Avocet shares were down 3.2 percent at 0915 GMT, but analysts dismissed the case as "unrealistic" and "opportunistic".

"In our opinion the damages being claimed by PT appear completely ridiculous and at odds given the very slim profit margin the company's South-east Asian assets operated under," analyst Charles Cooper at Oriel said in a morning note.

"We believe the claims made by PT will certainly have a negative impact on Avocet this morning; however in our opinion this is a case of smoke without a fire." (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)