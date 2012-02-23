(Adds details, background)

LONDON Feb 23 Avocet Mining said full-year profit more than tripled to $115.1 million, boosted by gains from the sale of its South East Asian assets as the gold miner turns its focus exclusively to its West African projects.

Excluding exceptional items, which also included the almost $40 million cost of restructuring part of a gold hedge, the miner still posted a jump in 2011 profit to $56.4 million from $33.4 million a year previously.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), rose over 16 percent to $100.3 million, broadly in line with analyst expectations.

Avocet, whose flagship project is the Inata mine in Burkina Faso, had posted forecast-beating production last month, but also said the cash cost of production soared over 80 percent in 2011, as it was hit by the rising cost of fuel as well as the race for staff and materials in the booming West African gold sector.

Avocet's finance director, Mike Norris, said discussions with the government of Guinea, where the miner has exploration activities, over a newly introduced mining code had been positive and the changes had not put it off its plans to develop the Koulekoun mine.

"We didn't see any signs of rampant nationalism, it was a studied, moderate and genuine effort to ensure the country gets its fair share from resources," Norris said.

"I am not sure they have calibrated everything right... but we came back very encouraged."

Avocet shares were up 1.4 percent at 232 pence at 0820 GMT, outperforming a broadly flat UK mining sector. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Sarah Young)