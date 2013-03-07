LONDON, March 7 Avocet Mining PLC :
* 2012 gold production from continuing operations of 135,189
ounces versus
166,744 ounces a year earlier
* 2012 profit before tax and exceptional items from continuing
operations $18.3
million versus $40.3 million a year ago
* Says discussions ongoing with macquarie and other financiers
on the
restructuring of group finances
* Says group mineral resource expanded with a total of 8.7
million ounces
across three main projects in 2012
* Says in negotiations with macquarie to restructure hedge and
debt positions
to reflect shorter mine life
* Restrictions by macquarie on surplus smb unit cash mean that
co is unable to
access cash from smb unit
* At 31 December 2012 co had $8 million of funds outside smb
unit without some
funds being transferred from smb
* Source Text :