LONDON Feb 3 British outsourcing group Capita
said it agreed to acquire avocis, a customer contract
management company operating in Germany, Austria and
Switzerland, for 210 million euros.
The acquisition of avocis from its private equity owners
will build Capita's position in the German market, where it
first gained a foothold last year.
avocis is forecast to meet Capita's post-tax return on
capital invested target of 15 percent in the second year of the
British company's ownership, the company said on Tuesday.
Capita said the deal was subject to approval by the German
competition authorities.
