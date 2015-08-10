BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties sells Santa Monica asset
* Hudson Pacific Properties- 50,687-square-foot office redevelopment and related development land sold for $35 million before credits, prorations and closing costs
(Corrects headline to 'Avolon says Bohai Leasing enters into exclusivity agreement to buy co', not 'Avolon enters into exclusivity agreement to buy Avolon') Aug 10 Avolon Holdings Ltd : * Bohai Leasing enters into exclusivity agreement with Avolon to acquire 100% interest in Avolon for US$32 per share * Says Bohai will make a good faith deposit of $50 million into an escrow account * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 27 Sealed Air Corp said it would sell its cleaning and chemicals systems division, Diversey Care, and its food hygiene and cleaning business to Bain Capital Private Equity for about $3.2 billion, as it focuses on its higher-margin businesses.