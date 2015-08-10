(Corrects headline to 'Avolon says Bohai Leasing enters into exclusivity agreement to buy co', not 'Avolon enters into exclusivity agreement to buy Avolon') Aug 10 Avolon Holdings Ltd : * Bohai Leasing enters into exclusivity agreement with Avolon to acquire 100% interest in Avolon for US$32 per share * Says Bohai will make a good faith deposit of $50 million into an escrow account * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage