NEW YORK Aug 11 China's $653 billion sovereign
wealth fund, China Investment Corp (CIC), is in talks to buy
Dublin-based aircraft leasing firm Avolon for $4 billion to $5
billion including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
CIC is teamed up with Aviation Industry Corporation
of China (AVIC), a state-owned aerospace and defense company, in
its bid for Avolon, which provides aircraft leasing and lease
management services to airlines and aircraft investors, one of
the people said.
The buyer group has been working on a potential acquisition
of Avolon for the past several months but any deal is still
months away, the people said on Monday, asking not to be named
because the discussions are confidential.
Private equity-owned Avolon is estimated to have an equity
value of around $2.5 billion, the people said. Including debt,
the proposed deal could have an enterprise value of $4 billion
to $5 billion, they added.
The discussions with CIC come as Avolon is simultaneously
pursuing an initial public offering, in a bet that yield-hungry
investors eyeing growing demand for air travel would sustain a
recent boom in aircraft finance.
CIC's interest underscores strong demand for aircraft assets
from Asian buyers, at a time when the region has become the
world's fastest growing market as Asian airlines tap into the
spending power of travelers.
China, one of the world's biggest buyers of aircraft, is
playing a bigger part in the global aviation industry as its
airlines seek to cater to the nation's growing number of
business and leisure travelers.
Another Chinese consortium made an unsuccessful bid in 2012
to buy aircraft lessor International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC)
from U.S. insurance giant American International Group.
That proposal deal fell apart, and AIG ended up selling ILFC to
AerCap Holdings NV in December.
Avolon, which is backed by private equity firms Cinven Ltd,
CVC Capital Partners Ltd and Oak Hill Capital Partners, as well
as Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, has been working with
Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase on a potential
sale or IPO.
Representatives for CIC and AVIC could not be immediately
reached for comment. Avolon, Cinven and Oak Hill did not respond
to requests for comment. CVC declined to comment.
China Business News reported on Friday that CIC is teaming
up with AVIC to bid for Avolon in a deal worth some 12 billion
euros ($16 billion).
Avolon has raised $7.2 billion in capital since its launch
in May 2010. It has a fleet of more than 190 aircraft serving 46
customers in 27 countries.
Avolon's focus is on young and fuel-efficient single-aisle
aircraft made by Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV.
In 2013, it delivered a total of 34 aircraft to its customers
valued at more than $2 billion.
CIC, whose previous high-profile investments included taking
a 10 percent stake in Britain's Heathrow Airport Holdings in
2012 for 450 million pounds ($756.5 million), has not announced
any deals of note in the past year as it underwent a leadership
reshuffle.
