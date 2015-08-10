BRIEF-Clairvest announces agreement to sell LSNE
* Clairvest Group Inc - should transaction close on anticipated terms, Clairvest and CEP III expect to realize sale proceeds of approximately US$80 million
Aug 10 China's Bohai Leasing Co Ltd entered into an exclusivity agreement to buy Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon Holdings Ltd for $2.64 billion.
The offer of $32 per share is a premium of 11.3 percent to Avolon's Friday close of $28.76.
Avolon said last month it was considering a $31 per share offer from Bohai, as well as a rival $30 bid from an unidentified bidder. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Clairvest Group Inc - should transaction close on anticipated terms, Clairvest and CEP III expect to realize sale proceeds of approximately US$80 million
* Announces acquisition of a 312-unit multifamily community in Birmingham, Alabama