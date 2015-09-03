Sept 3 Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon Holdings Ltd said it agreed to be acquired by China's Bohai Leasing Co Ltd in a deal valued at about $7.6 billion.

Avolon shareholders will receive $31 per share in cash, a premium of about 8 percent to Avalon's Thursday close.

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)