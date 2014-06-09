(Adds Avolon statement on size of IPO not yet decided)
June 9 Aircraft leasing company Avolon Holdings
Ltd filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to hold an initial
public offering, but said it has not decided how much it planned
to raise.
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup
are underwriting the IPO, the company said in a preliminary
prospectus filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange
Commission. (r.reuters.com/kuc99v)
Dublin-based Avolon said in a statement that the number of
shares to be sold and the price range had "not yet been
determined."
Avolon is backed by private equity firms Cinven Ltd, CVC
Capital Partners Ltd and Oak Hill Capital Partners, as well as
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.
Selling shareholders are offering all the shares.
Reuters reported in March that Avolon, which provides
aircraft leasing and lease management services to airlines and
aircraft investors, was preparing for an initial public
offering.
Avolon's listing plans come as aviation draws interest from
longer-term investors such as insurers and pension funds, who
hope to boost weak returns dictated by low interest rates.
Rival Awas Aviation Services Inc, also
headquartered in Dublin, is planning an IPO in the second half
of this year.
Avolon had a fleet of about 202 aircraft as of March 31,
serving 46 customers in 27 countries. Since its launch in 2010,
the company had raised about $7.5 billion in capital till the
end of March.
The company is run by Domhnal Slattery, a veteran of former
industry giant Guinness Peat Aviation, which was broken up in
the early 1990s after a failed IPO.
Its focus is on young and fuel-efficient single-aisle
aircraft made by Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV.
It delivered a total of 34 aircraft valued at more than $2
billion last year.
Avolon's customers include American Airlines Group Inc
, Air France KLM SA, Ryanair Holdings Plc
and India's IndiGo.
The company's net income rose about 28 percent to $36.4
million in the three months ended March 31. Total revenue rose
about 30 percent to $135.76 million.
Avolon said it would list its shares under the symbol
"AVOL", but did not specify which exchange it would list on.
The registration referred to a possible listing of $100
million, but added that this was "solely for purpose of
calculating SEC registration fees.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore and Conor Humphries in
Dublin; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Leslie Adler)