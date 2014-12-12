Dec 12 Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon fell 5 percent on its debut on the New York stock exchange despite pricing the shares below its expected range of $21-23.

Avolon, the world's ninth-largest aircraft leasing firm by assets, priced its shares at $20 per share on Thursday after falls in rivals shares in recent days, valuing the company at $1.6 billion.

The shares were down 4.5 percent at $19.05 at 1450 GMT compared to a fall of 0.4 on the S&P 500.

