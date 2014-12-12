BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
Dec 12 Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon fell 5 percent on its debut on the New York stock exchange despite pricing the shares below its expected range of $21-23.
Avolon, the world's ninth-largest aircraft leasing firm by assets, priced its shares at $20 per share on Thursday after falls in rivals shares in recent days, valuing the company at $1.6 billion.
The shares were down 4.5 percent at $19.05 at 1450 GMT compared to a fall of 0.4 on the S&P 500.
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.