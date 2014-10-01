Oct 1 China Investment Corp (CIC) and AVIC
Capital Co Ltd have ended talks to acquire Avolon
Holdings Ltd, making it likely that the aircraft leasing company
will pursue an initial public offering, according to people
familiar with the matter.
CIC, China's sovereign wealth fund, and AVIC, a Chinese
state-owned aerospace and defense company, were in talks to
acquire Avolon for between $4 billion and $5 billion, Reuters
reported in August. AVIC subsequently confirmed the discussions,
cautioning there was uncertainty over the potential deal.
Avolon registered with financial regulators in June for an
IPO in the United States. The sources said this week that the
unsuccessful talks with the Chinese parties made the IPO the
most realistic alternative for Avolon's private equity owners to
cash out on their investment.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
discussions are private. Avolon declined to comment, while CIC
and AVIC could not immediately reached for comment.
Avolon, which is backed by private equity firms Cinven Ltd,
CVC Capital Partners Ltd and Oak Hill Capital Partners, as well
as Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte, has been working
with JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and
Citigroup Inc on the IPO.
Dublin-based Avalon provides aircraft leasing and lease
management services to airlines and aircraft investors. It has a
fleet of more than 200 aircraft serving 48 customers in 27
countries.
Its customers include American Airlines Group Inc,
Air France KLM SA and Ryanair Holdings Pc.
It is not the first time that Chinese interest in such a
company failed to lead to a deal. A Chinese consortium made an
unsuccessful bid in 2012 to buy aircraft lessor International
Lease Finance Corp (ILFC) from U.S. insurance giant American
International Group Inc. That proposal deal fell apart
and AIG ended up selling ILFC to AerCap Holdings NV.
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd
, Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd and Japan's
Orix Corp were among the parties exploring bids for
another Dublin-based lessor, Awas, that is owned by British
private equity firm Terra Firma, Reuters reported last month.
(Additional reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)