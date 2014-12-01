PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 17
Dec 1 Avolon Holdings Ltd IPO-AVOL.N:
* Launch of its initial public offering of 13,636,363 common shares
* Initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $21 and $23 per share, which would result in a total offering size of between $286 million and $314 million
* Selling shareholders have granted underwriters an option to purchase up to 2,045,455 additional common shares to cover over-allotments, if any
* Avolon will not receive any of proceeds from offering.
* JPMorgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. Llc, Citigroup Global Markets Inc, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting joint book-running managers
* Approved to list its common shares on New York Stock Exchange under symbol "AVOL" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)
