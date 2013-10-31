NEW YORK, Oct 31 (IFR) - The cost of insuring Avon Products
debt against default rose to a three-month high on
Thursday after the company missed third quarter earnings
expectations and warned that it would likely cost more than
expected to settle a bribery probe.
The cosmetic seller's five-year credit default swaps widened
by 53bp to 210.5bp, making it the worst performing constituent
in the investment-grade CDX.IG21 index.
The company reported a 7% drop in third-quarter revenues to
USD2.3bn. Beauty sales, and fashion and home sales fell 9% and
7% respectively, while core earnings per share were 14c compared
to consensus of 19c.
Its shares also fell sharply, hitting their lowest level
since February, on concerns that the company's turnaround plan
was not working.
"The third quarter was tough," Sheri McCoy, Chief Executive
Officer of Avon Products, Inc said. "However, overall, Avon is
headed in the right direction, parts of our business are
stabilizing, and we are making progress toward our three-year
financial goals."
Also weighing heavily on the company's CDS were fears over
the potential cost of a bribery probe.
The company said the size of a penalty that the US
Securities and Exchange Commission offered to settle the matter
in September was "significantly greater" than Avon's offer to
pay USD12m, and would "materially adversely" hurt its financial
condition.
The Wall Street Journal has reported that the fine could
exceed USD100m.
"We have cash balances. And obviously, we also have a
revolving credit facility that we have in place for backup
liquidity needs," said McCoy.
The move in the company's CDS was more pronounced than the
cash bonds.
That is probably because the issuer's bonds include language
which protects bondholders in the event of a downgrade to "junk"
by all three major rating agencies.
This change of control language is a proviso which if
triggered by a ratings downgrade would require the company to
purchase the instruments at 101.
This is a fear since S&P, which rates Avon at BBB-, has a
negative outlook on the company.
Fitch downgraded Avon to speculative grade in February,
cutting the company's rating by one notch to BB+, citing a
confluence of factors including a decline in US revenues, a lack
of sustainable operating income growth in key international
markets and weakened credit protection measures.
Moody's rate the issuer in investment-grade territory at
Baa2.
Avon's 5.00% bond, due in 2023, fell to USD103.25 from
Wednesday's USD104.00 close, while the 4.60%, due 2020, dropped
to USD103.51 from USD105.94.