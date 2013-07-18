NEW YORK, July 18 (IFR) - The credit default swap (CDS)
spreads of Avon Products dropped a further 8bp to 190bp on
Thursday and are now down 25% on the month, as the turnaround in
the beauty products company continues to instill confidence in
investors.
Avon, one of the largest direct-selling companies in
the world, has overall seen its CDS narrow from around 600bp in
August 2012, a sharp reversal since CEO Sheri McCoy took over in
April last year.
McCoy established an initiative to save USD400m of costs by
2015 and turn around the company's underperforming North
American business, and the revamp has changed the view of Avon
in the synthetic CDS market. CDS is a kind of insurance
investors buy to guard against the company defaulting on its
outstanding debt.
The company, downgraded by Fitch in February to
speculative-grade BB+ from investment-grade BBB-, looked to be
headed to full junk status the same month when S&P said it
could also downgrade Avon, in part due to a whopping 443bp CDS
spread that dwarfed those of its comparable peers in the sector.
S&P still has a negative outlook to Avon due to the
company's high leverage and debt levels, but the compression in
its CDS spreads of late reflects investor belief that changes in
the international company, a US household name founded in the
19th century, are for the better.
Earlier this month, Avon announced a definitive agreement to
sell off its Silpada Designs jewelry business in an all-cash
deal for USD85m. CDS spreads dropped 25bp to 225 within five
days of that announcement.
Since then, spreads have narrowed an additional 25bp to
bring the company's synthetic levels close to tights on the year
ahead of Avon's release of second-quarter results on August 1.
In other changes, Avon's decision to shore up cash by
slashing the dividend 75% (from USD400m in 2012 to USD100m in
2013) will take it into positive free cash flow this year.
Moreover, it undertook an ambitious refinancing in March
that meaningfully decreased its leverage amid a significant
paydown of USD1.9bn in debt, while removing a large chunk of
refinancing risk over the next few years. It successfully
refinanced a USD1bn 2017 credit facility and is committed to
maintaining its investment grade ratings as per negative
maintenance covenants in its term loan.
Although CDS spreads have widened from around 150bp in May
due to troubles in the broader market, market opinion on Avon
remains positive - and most participants think operating and
margin performance will continue to improve and stabilize.
Anticipation is also high that Avon will continue to
deleverage from more than 3.5x to 2.4x. This could prompt both
an upgrade back to investment grade by Fitch and remove S&P's
negative outlook.