Feb 17 The head of Avon Products Inc's Canadian unit will become president of the cosmetics company's China business next month as the company contends with sliding sales there and a probe into alleged bribery of officials in that country.

John Lin will take the reins of the China business on March 1, an Avon spokeswoman said, confirming news first reported Friday by the Wall Street Journal.

Lin replaces Rene Ordonez, an Avon veteran who managed the company's Southern Latin America region before being named manager of its China business in 2010. Ordonez will return to his old job.

Avon won the first ever direct-selling license by a foreign company in 2006 but has struggled to build its business there. Last year, China account for some 2 percent of global sales.

In 2008, Avon opened an internal probe into whether it violated U.S. anti-corruption laws through its business in China.

Separately, HSN Inc Chief Executive Mindy Grossman is staying put in her job and not in the running to become the next CEO at Avon Products Inc, Women's Wear Daily reported on Friday, citing a letter Grossman sent to top HSN executives.

Avon CEO Andrea Jung agreed in December to step down from the cosmetics direct seller's top job.

Grossman had been reported by various media as a top candidate to replace Jung.

A spokespersons for HSN and Avon separately declined to comment on the matter. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Richard Chang)