UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
May 1 Avon Products Inc's reported a narrower first-quarter net profit as the cosmetics company again sold fewer items and the number of active sales representatives fell 2 percent.
The cosmetics direct-seller reported a net profit of $26.5 million on revenue of $2.58 billion in the quarter that ended March 31, compared with net income of $143.6 million on revenue of $2.63 billion a year earlier. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Grupo Seb do Brasil said on Monday it had agreed to buy 95 percent of Maple Bear Global Schools Ltd's operations in Brazil for $50 million, marking the privately-owned education group's first step towards an international expansion.