May 13 Avon Products Inc on Sunday said it told Coty Inc that it would consider the smaller company's $10.7 billion takeover bid and expected to respond within a week.

In a letter to Avon's board dated May 9, Coty said it was raising its offer from an earlier $10 billion bid and gave Avon a deadline of the close of business on Monday, May 14, to enter into talks or it would withdraw its offer. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)