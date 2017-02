Feb 14 Avon Products Inc's reported a fourth-quarter net loss as sales slid in North America and Brazil and the cosmetics direct seller lost sales representatives.

The cosmetics direct-seller reported a net loss of $400,000 on sales of $3 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to net income of $229.5 million on sales of $3.14 billion a year earlier. (Reporting By Phil Wahba in New York)