* Avon Reg FD investigation stems from CFO comments-source
* Citigroup analyst wrote about meeting in May 25 note
* Avon disclosed investigation on Oct. 27 in a filing
By Aruna Viswanatha and Jessica Wohl
Nov 1 A second investigation into Avon Products
Inc (AVP.N) by U.S. authorities was triggered by the company's
vice chairman telling an analyst about the status of an ongoing
foreign bribery investigation at Avon, a person familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
Chuck Cramb, Avon's vice chairman, Developed Market Group,
and interim chief finance officer, spoke with Citigroup analyst
Wendy Nicholson about a criminal investigation into whether
Avon paid bribes overseas, according to a report that Nicholson
issued in May.
"While Avon has expanded its initial internal investigation
in China to other international markets, it appears at this
point that the real wrongdoings are confined to China,"
Nicholson wrote in her May 25 research note.
That contact between Cramb, a longtime executive in the
household products industry, and Nicholson, a longtime analyst
in the sector, is the focus of the government's Regulation FD
investigation that Avon disclosed last week, that person said.
Avon said on Tuesday that it would not comment on ongoing
investigations, and that it was cooperating in the matter. A
Citi spokeswoman and an SEC spokeswoman declined to comment.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted
Regulation FD, short for "fair disclosure," in 2000 to prevent
companies from tipping off analysts and investors about
material information.
Nicholson's report came at a time when investors were
concerned that the probe had expanded into other countries
where Avon operates.
Last week, the door-to-door beauty company said that it had
received a subpoena from the SEC on Oct. 26. Avon, in its
quarterly filing, said the SEC was seeking information from the
company about its "contacts and communications with certain
financial analysts and other representatives of the financial
community."
The company did not disclose which people or information
were at issue.
However, the person familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday that the SEC's investigation had been prompted by a May
25 report issued by Nicholson.
In that report, Nicholson said that she had "recently" met
with Cramb, Avon's CFO since 2005 and its CFO on an interim
basis since February.
China "seems to be the focus of the criminal investigation,
and it seems to be the area of most genuine concern," Nicholson
wrote.
The company disclosed that it had opened an internal
investigation in 2008 into whether it had violated the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act, which bars U.S.-linked companies from
paying bribes to officials of foreign governments.
Avon has fired several of its China-based managers, and has
said that it expanded its investigation and a review of its
compliance program to additional countries, but the company has
limited its discussion of any federal probes into the matter.
Cramb joined Avon as its CFO in late 2005 after a 35-year
career at Gillette Co, including serving as the razor maker's
CFO from 1997 to 2005. He was named vice chairman of Avon's
newly created developed market group in February and moved into
the role of interim CFO at that time.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington and Jessica Wohl
in Chicago)