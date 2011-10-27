Oct 27 Avon Products Inc (AVP.N) on Thursday said it is facing a probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission into communications it had with analysts and its compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The company said in a regulatory filing that a formal order of investigation was issued by the SEC relating to discussions with analysts in 2010 and 2011 and to whether it complied with the FCPA in China and other countries.

Avon has poured tens of millions of dollars into its own international bribery investigation that began in China. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman, editing by Maureen Bavdek)