BRIEF-Molson Coors says it expects 2017 capex of $750 mln
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call
Oct 5 Avon Products Inc said on Friday that Executive Chairman Andrea Jung, who was replaced as chief executive officer in April, will step down from the board at the end of 2012.
Jung will stay with the world's largest direct seller of beauty products as a senior adviser, while Fred Hassan will become its non-executive chairman on Jan. 1, 2013, Avon said.
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call
* An initial period of three years which is renewable; up to 500,000 sensors per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Starts research and development tests in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)