By Jessica Wohl and Phil Wahba
Oct 5 Avon Products Inc will close the
book on the Andrea Jung era at the end of the year, clearing the
way for new Chief Executive Sheri McCoy to try to fix the iconic
but struggling beauty products company.
Jung, whom McCoy replaced as CEO in April, will step down as
executive chairman and board member on Dec. 31, more than a year
early, and stay on as a senior adviser, the company said on
Friday.
Jung will no longer be a looming presence in the board room
as McCoy tries to put in a place a strategy she is still
developing to turn around the world's largest direct seller of
cosmetics, whose sales have slid in key markets and which is
trying to settle a U.S. bribery probe.
Avon shares closed up 7.2 percent at $17.39 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
"Jung's exit marks the end of the transition to the new
management team at Avon, which should be positively received by
the market," said Atlantic Equities analyst Victoria Collin.
Fred Hassan, a well regarded turnaround expert and dealmaker
who is lead independent director at Avon, will become
non-executive chairman on Jan. 1.
Hassan, who has been on Avon's board since 1999, is also a
managing director and partner at private equity firm Warburg
Pincus. He was chairman and CEO of Schering-Plough Corp from
2003 until 2009.
But investors are focused on former Johnson & Johnson
executive McCoy and await her plan for fixing Avon.
Jung was pushed out of the CEO post after a number of major
mistakes, ranging from several botched restructurings, dwindling
profitability and a probe into whether Avon officials broke U.S.
bribery laws overseas as the company sought to develop new
markets.
In the first six months of McCoy's tenure, Avon has begun
talks to settle the bribery investigation, which has cost
hundreds of millions, and hired a new top lawyer.
In August, after Avon reported another poor quarter, McCoy
said her priorities were to stabilize revenue, rein in costs and
make the job of a sales representative more attractive. She did
not say when she would announce a new strategic plan.
In April, Avon said Jung would be its executive chairman for
two years. Instead, she will assume the senior advisor role on
Jan. 1, and her contract for that position will run through
April 2014, the company said on Friday.
Wall Street and Avon shareholders had severely criticized
Jung and the board she oversaw for letting the company's
problems fester and for what some saw as a lack of serious
consideration of a $10 billion unsolicited takeover bid this
year by smaller rival Coty Inc.
Some analysts hope Friday's news means further changes to
the board are in the offing.
"I think changing several members of the board at Avon is
the right thing to do, especially after their awkward dealing -
or lack thereof - with Coty," said Sanford Bernstein analyst Ali
Dibadj. "My sense is that this is just the start of more moves
there."
In April, Avon named former Campbell Soup Co CEO
Doug Conant to the board.
Several board members have been directors since before Jung
took the reins, including Hassan, former Time Inc CEO Ann Moore,
Stern Group Chairman Paula Stern and Yankee Hill Capital
Management Managing Director Lawrence Weinbach.
REIGN OF TUMULT
Jung, 54, joined Avon in January 1994 as president of
product marketing for Avon U.S. after holding key positions at
companies like luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group. A board
member since 1998, she became CEO in 1999 and was a big draw for
Avon's army of direct sales representatives, many of whom liked
to see a successful, glamorous woman at the top of the company.
One of the highest-profile women in U.S. business, Jung was
in the Top 10 of Fortune Magazine's 50 Most Powerful Women in
Business list from 2007 through 2010.
Her popularity was one reason Avon had given last year for
keeping Jung on as an executive chairman after her stint as CEO.
The company's international sales grew by leaps and bounds
in the first years of her tenure. But things later soured, as
problems like an exodus of U.S. sales representatives
accelerated and more recently, as sales started to shrink in
Russia, China and Brazil, the fastest-growing markets for beauty
markets.
Still, Jung was one of the most prominent U.S. CEOs and
continues to sit on the boards of Apple Inc and General
Electric Co.
Jung will maintain her base salary of $1 million and other
compensation and benefits, a spokeswoman said.