BRIEF-Sompo Holdings subsidiary completes acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings
* Says subsidiary Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. completed acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. on March 28 , or March 29(Japan time)
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Cerberus is close to buying 80 pct of Avon's North American business, not all of it)
Dec 17 Private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP is close to an agreement to buy 80 percent of Avon Products Inc's North American business for $170 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
As part of the deal, Cerberus would also invest $435 million for a nearly 17 percent stake in the parent company, the paper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1MinViF)
Representatives of Avon and Cerberus were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* The Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase program in connection with normal course issuer bid