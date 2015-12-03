(New throughout, adds comments from sources, details and
background)
Dec 3 Avon Products Inc is in
negotiations to sell its North American arm to Cerberus Capital
Management LP, in a deal that would provide a needed cash boost
to the cosmetics maker, people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
Cerberus, a New York-based private equity firm, would also
take an equity stake in Avon, which has a market capitalization
of close to $1.6 billion and long-term debt of around $2.2
billion, the people said. Avon also had $587 million in cash as
of the end of September.
Separately, activist investor Barington Capital Group has
built up a 2.8 percent stake in Avon and is launching a campaign
to force changes at the company, the people said. Barington
would oppose a deal with Cerberus that would value Avon near its
current valuation, one of the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is
confidential. Avon, Cerberus and Barington declined to comment.
Avon shares ended trading in New York up 7 percent at $3.99
after the Wall Street Journal first reported on the news.
Founded in 1886 by a traveling book salesman, and known for
its door-to-door sales, the company has been losing its
representatives known as "Avon Ladies" amid weak demand in the
United States and Brazil.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Greg Roumeliotis in New
York)