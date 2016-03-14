BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin names Catherine A. Suever CFO
* Parker announces retirement of CFO Jon P. Marten, board elects VP and Controller Catherine A. Suever as successor
March 14 Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc said it would cut about 2,500 jobs worldwide and shift its corporate headquarters to the UK as part of its three-year turnaround program.
Avon said it expects to record charges of about $60 million in the first quarter. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
NEW YORK, April 10 Investment management firm Brinker Capital announced Monday the launch of the Destinations Funds, a series of 10 multi-manager mutual funds advised by Brinker Capital that it said aims to cut investors' overall costs and lower the account minimum on portfolios.