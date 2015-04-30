(Adds details, shares)
April 30 Avon Products Inc, a direct
seller of cosmetics and personal care products, reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit and said a strong
dollar would hurt full-year revenue more than it had expected.
The company, which gets more than 80 percent of its revenue
from outside the United States, said the strong dollar is now
expected to hurt 2015 revenue by about 17 percentage points, up
from its previous forecast of a 12 percentage point impact.
Chief Executive Sheri McCoy has been struggling to turn
around Avon as it loses representatives - the so-called "Avon
Ladies" - in the United States and grapples with weak demand in
Brazil.
Avon's total revenue declined 17.8 percent to $1.79 billion
in the first quarter, hurt by a strong dollar and weak demand in
Latin America, which accounted for about 47 percent of total
revenue.
Revenue fell 17 percent in Brazil and fell 12 percent in
Mexico, Avon said, pulling down revenue from Latin America by 22
percent.
On a constant currency basis, revenue rose 1 percent. The
dollar hurt reported revenue by 19 percentage points in the
quarter.
The net loss attributable to Avon decreased to $147.3
million, or 33 cents per share, in the three months ended March
31, from $168.3 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Avon earned 4 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 7 cents per
share on total revenue of $1.83 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Avon's shares fell about 0.6 percent to $8.62 in premarket
trading on Thursday. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had lost
about 43 percent of its value in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)