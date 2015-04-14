(Adds details, background, updates shares)
April 14 Avon Products Inc, a direct
seller of cosmetics, is exploring strategic alternatives, which
could include a sale of its North America business, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Avon's shares rose as much as 18.1 percent to $9.46. Up to
Monday's close, the stock had lost 44 percent of its value in
the past 12 months.
No deal regarding the North American business is imminent,
the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1EAhmZN)
Avon, which has a market capitalization of $4.1 billion,
declined to comment.
The company's North American business, which accounted for
14 percent of the total revenue in 2014, has posted losses for
the last three years.
Chief Executive Sheri McCoy has been struggling to turn
around Avon as it loses representatives - the so-called "Avon
Ladies" - in the United States, and grapples with weak demand in
Brazil, its largest market.
An overseas bribery scandal last year also compounded the
company's problems.
"We believe Avon is coming to terms with the reality that
cost cuts are not the answer and it needs to recapitalize and
finding funding for a massive $500M-$1B reinvestment needed to
fix the business," RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note
on Tuesday.
"Seeking strategic alternatives is likely Avon's best
option, but also a risky one for the partner involved with Avon
as a fix is not guaranteed."
Avon reported a much bigger fourth-quarter loss in February
but said it expected its North American business to turn
profitable in 2015.
The company said late on Monday it was postponing its
Analyst Day to fall 2015 from May 13 to give adequate time for
new Chief Financial Officer James Scully to prepare for the
meeting.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)