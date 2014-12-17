NEW YORK Dec 17 Avon Products Inc and its China unit will be the subject of a criminal court hearing later on Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

The company disclosed earlier this year it had agreed to pay $135 million to resolve a multi-year foreign bribery investigation by criminal and civil U.S. authorities, and would enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department. (Reporting by Nate Raymond and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Chris Reese)