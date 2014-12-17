NEW YORK Dec 17 Avon Products Inc entered into a deferred prosecution deal with the U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday over violations of a U.S. foreign bribery law, as its China subsidiary prepared to plead guilty to similar charges.

The deferred prosecution deal, which a federal judge approved, is expected to last three years, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Paul said at the Manhattan hearing.

