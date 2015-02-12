(Adds forecast, executive comments, updates shares)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Feb 12 Avon Products Inc said it expects
its North American business to turn profitable for the first
time in three years, allaying some investor concerns after the
company reported a bigger quarterly loss due to weakness in
Brazil, its largest market.
Avon's shares were up 5.6 percent at $9.06 by midday,
reversing their earlier losses. The stock has lost 40 percent of
its value in the past year.
The company has struggled to bring in new representatives in
North America, while demand has remained lackluster in Brazil,
the world's biggest direct-selling beauty market.
Avon, which has celebrities such as Fergie and Megan Fox as
partners, said on Thursday it planned to cut costs.
The company also said it would focus more on retaining its
representatives - the so-called "Avon Ladies" who sell its
beauty products directly to shoppers - in North America this
year.
"The North American management team is taking aggressive
actions to fix the business," Chief Executive Sheri McCoy said
on a call, noting that selling, general and administrative costs
fell by $178 million in the region for the year.
But Sanford Bernstein analyst Ali Dibadj said the company
would have to spend more to grow revenue sustainably in the
United States.
"It is always possible to become profitable quickly by
underspending in North America," Dibadj told Reuters. "I have a
hard time believing they can grow in the U.S. again sustainably
without significantly more spending."
BRAZIL TROUBLES
A stronger dollar also hurt quarterly revenue, particularly
from Latin American countries, which account for about half of
the company's total sales. Sales in Brazil fell 7 percent.
Avon has been struggling to boost sales in Brazil, where
household spending has stagnated over the past year as the
economy ground to a halt.
The company split its Latin American operations between two
executives last November. But analysts have said the move has
failed to improve sales.
Still, McCoy was optimistic about Brazil.
"We continue to invest in Brazil as we see a bright
long-term future despite shorter-term challenges," she said.
Avon said it recorded a non-cash charge of about $405
million in the fourth quarter, related to a stronger dollar.
Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents per share from
continuing operations, below average analyst estimate of 25
cents, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell 12.2 percent, in line with expectations.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)