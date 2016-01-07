Jan 7 Beauty products maker Avon Products Inc
said it would cut some global IT jobs after hiring
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co to run some of its
technology operations.
Avon, which expects the program to be completed by the end
of 2016, did not specify how many employees would be affected.
(1.usa.gov/1UAkPwe)
The company said in a filing it expects pre-tax savings of
$10 million-$15 million annually, beginning 2019.
Avon, which in December sold the majority of its North
American business to Cerberus Capital, said it expected to
record a charge of about $30 million.
Hewlett Packard will operate Avon's IT infrastructure in
four areas, offering data center services, network management
among other services.
