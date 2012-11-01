BRIEF-Getty Realty enters into amended, restated note purchase and guarantee agreement
* Getty Realty Corp - on February 21, 2017, entered into an amended and restated note purchase and guarantee agreement
Nov 1 Avon Products Inc slashed its dividend 73.9 percent on Thursday, while also announcing measures to cut costs by at least $400 million within three years and reporting a steep plunge in third-quarter profit because of higher product costs and lower sales.
Avon reported a net profit of $31.6 million, or 7 cents per share, on revenue of $2.55 billion, compared with $164.2 million, or 38 cents per share, on revenue of $2.76 billion a year earlier.
TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday, with energy shares leading broadbased gains as oil prices climbed, while Restaurant Brands International Inc jumped more than 7 percent after it announced an acquisition.
* First Solar secures syndicated financing arranged by Mizuho bank for utility-scale solar project in Ishikawa, Japan