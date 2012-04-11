Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
April 11 Richmont Holdings, a former shareholder of Avon Products Inc, is preparing a takeover offer for the beauty products company that rejected a $10 billion offer from a smaller rival earlier this month, the Fortune magazine reported.
Richmont Chairman John Rochon had unsuccessfully tried to buy Avon in the late 1980s, Fortune said.
Rochon's group was once Avon's biggest shareholder but it ultimately sold its stake, according to Richmont's website.
Richmont and Avon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Avon, struggling with falling sales and a regulatory probe, rejected a takeover offer from smaller rival Coty Inc, and named a new CEO earlier this month. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."