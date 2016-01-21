Jan 21 Struggling cosmetics maker Avon Products
Inc expects to reduce about $350 million in costs over
the next three years, Chief Executive Sheri McCoy said at the
company's investor day on Thursday.
Avon is also looking at "all alternatives" for its China
business, which represents about 1 percent of total sales, McCoy
said.
Cerberus Capital, which said last month it would buy a
majority stake in Avon's North America business, said on
Thursday it had identified "significant operational
efficiencies" in the region.
The hedge fund also said its operating plan for Avon
included job cuts.
Cerberus has said it plans to buy a 16.6 percent stake in
Avon.
