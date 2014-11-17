Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 17 Advanced Vision Technology Ltd :
* Said on Sunday AVT increased revenues and profitability in Q3 2014
* Revenues for the third quarter of 2014 totaled $14.0 million, 8.9 pct up over the same period in 2013
* Total revenues for the first nine months of 2014 of $41.1 million, up 9.4 pct over the same period in 2013
* EBIT for the first nine months of 2014 $4.5 million, 6.2 pct up over the same period in 2013
* Order booking totaled $40.6 million for the first nine month of 2014, 9.1 pct up over the same period in 2013
* Net income for the first nine months totaled $3.6 million, 2.5 pct up
* Said Agassi would step down as Chairman of the Board of Dircectors effective Jan. 1, 2015
* Said Dan Falk had been elected new Chairman of the Board of Dircectors
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)