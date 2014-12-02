UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Avtovaz OAO
* Says signs appendix to credit agreement with Vneshekonombank (VEB)
* Says following signing of appendix total value of credit agreement is 45.14 billion roubles
* Says credit with VEB is to be repaid within 120 months from date of agreement Source text: bit.ly/15NAUeS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources