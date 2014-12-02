Dec 2 Avtovaz OAO

* Says signs appendix to credit agreement with Vneshekonombank (VEB)

* Says following signing of appendix total value of credit agreement is 45.14 billion roubles

* Says credit with VEB is to be repaid within 120 months from date of agreement Source text: bit.ly/15NAUeS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)