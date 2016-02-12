BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences announces pricing of $18 mln underwritten public offering
* Catalyst Biosciences announces pricing of $18 million underwritten public offering
(Corrects to read billion not million, and dollar figure conversion, in paragraph 2)
MOSCOW Feb 12 Russia's top automaker, Avtovaz , said on Friday it would ask shareholders for financing help after a record 2015 loss and an audit that revealed its frail finances.
Auditors EY said Avtovaz's liabilities exceeded its assets by 67.78 billion roubles ($855.73 million).
"These conditions, along with other matters...indicate the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on JSC Avtovaz and its subsidiaries' ability to continue as a going concern," EY said.
The maker of Lada cars, majority-owned by the Renault-Nissan alliance, said management was confident it could secure help from shareholders "at a level required to finance its operations in the foreseeable future."
($1 = 79.2075 roubles) (Reporting by Anton Zverev and Andrew Osborn; editing by Jason Neely)
* Catalyst Biosciences announces pricing of $18 million underwritten public offering
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017