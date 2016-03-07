PARIS, March 7 The Renault-Nissan Alliance said on Monday that Bo Inge Andersson planned to step down as chief executive of Russian carmarker Avtovaz .

Avtovaz's board will meet on March 15 and is expected to announce Andersson's replacement, the company said in a statement.

The Renault-Nissan Alliance has a majority stake in Alliance Rostec Auto BV, a holding company that controls Avtovaz. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)